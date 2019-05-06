VENICE, Ill. - A teen sports standout featured in a Sports Illustrated article about young athletes who would rule the future of sports was killed over the weekend.
Jaylon McKenzie, an East St. Louis eighth-grader, was shot Saturday night at a party in Venice, Illinois, about 5 miles northeast of St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Police said they found McKenzie with serious wounds and he died at a hospital. A 15-year-old girl was in critical condition at a hospital. No arrests have been made.
McKenzie drew national attention when he caught five passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns at the NFL's 8th Grade All-American Game in Canton, Ohio, in August.
TRENDING STORIES:
He posted on social media that he had received football scholarships from the University of Missouri and University of Illinois.
McKenzie told Sports Illustrated his dream was to play in the NFL and be a star in Los Angeles for the Chargers or Rams.
Had a great time at the underclassmen showcase in McCook, IL. c/o2023 @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/I8U69SVJYo— Jaylon Mckenzie (@jaymckenzie06) January 21, 2019
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}