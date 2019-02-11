'Apology not accepted:' T.I. calls for Gucci boycott over 'blackface' sweater

Earlier this week, Gucci apologized for a turtleneck sweater many said resembled blackface. But rapper T.I. said he’s not accepting the apology and is calling for a boycott instead.
“APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED!!!! We ain’t going for this ‘oops my bad I didn’t mean to be racist and disrespectful towards your people,’” he wrote on Instagram on Friday.
He believes people should stop buying and wearing items from the company “UNTIL THEY LEARN TO RESPECT OUR DOLLARS & VALUE OUR BUSINESS!!!!”
“If we stop buying ANYTHING they MUST correct any and ALL of our concerns,” he continued. “That’s THE ONLY WAY we can get some RESPECT PUT ON OUR NAME!!!!”
He then criticized other brands, including Prada and Moncler, for products people have called racist. He followed up those posts with suggestions of several black-owned fashion businesses he does support, such as Amir James and ServedFresh.
T.I. isn’t the only celebrity who’s condemned Gucci. Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka and Russell Simmons have, too.
On Wednesday, Gucci responded to the initial backlash about the sweater, which they pulled, writing, “We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.”
Gucci has not released a statement about the boycott.
