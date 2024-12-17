Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings (Full-PPR)

Truth be told, the NFL overlords (AKA Roger Gooddell) should probably be thanking his lucky stars for fantasy football right now ... because if it weren't for the millions of fantasy managers tuning into the action on this pivotal week for our lineups, there might not be many reasons to watch. Between the onslaught of injuries to star players (Patrick Mahomes, David Montgomery, George Pickens, Dak Prescott, Chris Olave) and a bunch of tilted matchups between underperforming and surging teams, the Week 16 game slate isn't exactly a fantasy managers dream.

But hey. We'll make due. After all, we've got a championship to win here!

Among the few intriguing matchups on deck this week is a showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins — two teams that stand at 6-8 but with plenty of offensive firepower that fantasy managers will look to summon into their lineups.

For the Dolphins, their key to success will be getting star WR Tyreek Hill back to his usual bit of production with plenty of De'Von Achane in the passing game for good measure. For the 49ers, the key to unlocking that firepower is of course Brock Purdy, whose steady fantasy production has waned in recent weeks, scoring fewer than four fantasy points in two of his last three starts.

Can you trust Purdy in your lineups in this crucial week? How about Hill? Our team's here to help as you look to navigate this tricky game slate with their Week 16 fantasy football rankings at each position for full-PPR scoring formats:

Good luck in your Week 16 fantasy matchups!