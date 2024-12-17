Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

It's no secret that the running back position is a consistently risky one for fantasy, taking big-time hits on an every-down basis, touching the ball more consistently than other skill position players like the wide receivers or tight ends — that workload being part of what makes them so valuable for fantasy football managers.

Unfortunately, sometimes that comes at the price of an injury. That was the case this week for the Detroit Lions, who will face the remainder of their season without star running back David Montgomery, shaving suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 15. On the flip side, those fantasy football managers with teammate Jahmyr Gibbs could be in for a big-time performance through the rest of the fantasy playoffs ... especially in full-PPR leagues.

Gibbs already ranked top-eight among RBs in targets this year and fifth in receiving yards and tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns. What's his upside look like with the bulk of the RB touches moving forward?

Though there won't be much debate about the ranking of Gibbs in any given week from here on out, not all other start/sit decisions will be as easy. To help you out, our analysts present their Week 16 running back rankings in full-PPR scoring formats:

