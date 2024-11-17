Family Feud: Sister becomes youngest person to pass state bar, besting her brother

CALIFORNIA — A teenager in California has put her name in the record books and overtook her brother’s in accolades in the process.

Sophia Park, 17, just became the youngest person to pass the California State Bar exam, breaking the record once held by her brother.

Peter Park was the first to pass the bar exam last year; at that time, he was 17 years and 11 months old.

Sophia is 17 years and eight months and started law school when she was just 13 years old, while simultaneously attending junior high school.

She graduated high school two years ago, along with law school this year.

