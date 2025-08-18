Fake Labubu dolls pose choking hazard to young children, feds warn

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing an urgent warning to consumers about fake Labubu plush dolls, sometimes referred to as “Lafufu,” that pose a serious risk of choking and death to young children.

These fakes, sold both as plush figures and plush keychains, are small enough for a child to fit the doll in their mouth and block their airway.

CPSC has also received reports of fake Labubu dolls that break apart easily, releasing small pieces that can become choking hazards. The federal safety agency is warning consumers not to buy these knockoff products and to stop using them immediately.

Investigators have identified multiple shipments of these lookalikes attempting U.S. entry from China and requested seizure of thousands of units after confirming violation of federal regulations for toys with small parts.

“These fake Labubu dolls are dangerous, illegal, and have no place in American homes,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. “No parent should have to wonder if a toy will stop their child from breathing. Protect your children and buy only from reputable sellers.”

Federal law prohibits the import and sale of products that fail to meet CPSC safety standards. CPSC said it will continue aggressive enforcement at U.S. ports to block dangerous imports before they reach American families.

CPSC offered the following tips on how to spot a fake:

Beware of bargains: Deep discounts can signal fake products.

Authentic Pop Mart Labubu dolls feature a holographic Pop Mart sticker, a scannable QR code linking to the official Pop Mart site and (on newer editions) a subtle UV stamp on one foot.

Fakes often have overly bright colors or the wrong number of teeth. Authentic dolls have nine.

Know your seller, and purchase only from trusted stores or online marketplaces.

Check safety labeling. For toys with small parts, look for choking hazard warnings and independent safety certification marks.

