Corporation for Public Broadcasting is winding down operations after losing federal funding

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced Friday it is starting a “wind-down of its operations” and will cut most of its jobs by September.

The move follows the passage of a federal package and the release of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s FY 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-H) appropriations bill, which doesn’t include funding for CPB.

“Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” said CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison. “CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care.”

CPB said it told its employees most of the positions will be cut by Sept. 30, with a small transition team remaining until January 2026 “to ensure a responsible and orderly closeout of operations. This team will focus on compliance, final distributions, and resolution of long-term financial obligations, including ensuring continuity for music rights and royalties that remain essential to the public media system.”

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is a private, nonprofit corporation authorized by Congress in 1967. It helps support the operations of more than 1,500 public television and radio stations nationwide.

The move was a part of President Donald Trump’s request to claw back $9 billion from the federal budget, ABC News reported.

The White House accused the the public media system of being politically biased and an unnecessary expense.

Among the conservative lawmakers who have called for the defunding of CPB is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who chaired a hearing attacking public media earlier this year, CNN reported.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia Public Broadcasting for a statement.

