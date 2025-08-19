Civil rights icon celebrates 95th birthday

TAMPA, Fla. — Civil rights icon Xernona Clayton celebrated her 95th birthday in Tampa, honoring others, including Channel 2’s Community and Public Affairs Director Condace Pressley.

The celebration brought together several hundred of Clayton’s friends from various locations, highlighting her influence and legacy in civil rights and community service.

Clayton praised Pressley for following in her footsteps by creating opportunities for others, a testament to their shared commitment to community empowerment.

The event featured the unveiling of a new bronze statue of Clayton, created by artist Rodrigo Castro Artilheiro.

The statue symbolizes Clayton’s enduring impact and contributions to civil rights.

