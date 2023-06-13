New documentary focuses on life of civil rights leader Xernona Clayton

ATLANTA — A new documentary on civil rights leader Xernona Clayton will premiere Tuesday, June 13 at the Rialto Theater in Atlanta prior to its broadcast tv premiere.

“Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White,” tells the story of Clayton’s work to promote racial understanding.

The documentary will cover her years working as an aide and close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King, her successful broadcasting career, and beyond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Clayton was the first Black woman in the South to have her own tv show.

The in-person premiere at the Rialto Theater will take place at 5 p.m.

The documentary will premiere on Monday, June 19 at 9 p.m. on Bounce TV and will then be available on Brown Sugar, Bounce’s subscription video-on-demand service.

TRENDING STORIES:

Argument at Kellogg’s Bakery between employees turns into deadly shooting, Ga. police say

Crews battling fire at popular Mexican restaurant off Stone Mountain Highway

2 killed after SUV slams into back of parked tractor-trailer on I-75 in Cobb County

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Beltline purchases more than six acres to bring affordable housing to Westside Trail

©2022 Cox Media Group