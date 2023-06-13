2 killed after SUV slams into back of parked tractor-trailer on I-75 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after a crash on I-75 in Cobb County early Saturday morning.
Cobb County police said a transfer truck hauling a utility trailer was stopped on the eastern shoulder of I-75 North at Chastain Road around 1:15 a.m.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee with two people inside was traveling in the northbound lanes.
Police said the Jeep crossed the travel lanes and slammed into the back of the tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old John Adams, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jeep’s passenger, 36-year-old Jamie Nelke, was taken to the hospital, where she died.
The truck driver, 59-year-old Colbert Beaucicaut, was not hurt.
The crash is still under investigation.
