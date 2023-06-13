Former Rockdale deputy accused of shooting, killing father of unborn child

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A former Rockdale County deputy faces multiple charges after Clayton County police say she shot and killed her unborn child’s father.

Clayton County police found Terell Douglas shot at an apartment building off Southlake Cove Court in Jonesboro on June 4. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police took out arrest warrants for Jova’a Jackson, who they say was in a relationship with Douglas and is pregnant with his child.

Witnesses told police that Douglas was visiting a friend at the apartment when Jackson showed up and got into an argument with him. That is when police say Jackson shot Douglas and ran from the scene.

Jackson turned herself and her weapon over two days later. Police booked her at the Clayton County jail on malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and stalking.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Jackson worked a deputy from Oct. 26, 2015 to May 31.

She was under investigation for employee misconduct and resigned in lieu in termination, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The sheriff’s office says it does not have a comment regarding the allegations in Clayton County “as she is not an active employee of the Sheriff’s Office.”

