Buccaneers OC Liam Cohen reportedly getting raise to stay in Tampa, removing name from Jaguars head coach search

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Cohen, the favorite to land the head coach position with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has reportedly taken himself out of the running for that job.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cohen will stay with the Buccaneers on a one-year contract that will make him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL.

Cohen, 39, has made a name for himself in NFL circles by turning Baker Mayfield into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the game. That kind of ability is exactly what the Jaguars need to turn around former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who after four seasons has yet to develop into the stud quarterback the team thought they were getting in 2021.

Now the Jaguars will have to go back to the drawing board to find their new head coach. Cohen, meanwhile, will continue his successful partnership with Mayfield and the Bucs and get a boosted paycheck to boot.