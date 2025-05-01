Black female WWII unit, ‘Six Triple Eight,’ receives congressional medal

WASHINGTON DC — Congress bestowed its highest honor this week to the trail-blazing Six Triple Eight Battalion.

The Congressional Gold Medal was awarded to the only all-Black female unit to serve in Europe during World War II.

The group was recognized for its significant contributions and efforts.

“These women and the entire six triple eight are great American patriots, loyal to a nation that for far to long failed to return that favor,” Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson said.

In 2022, Congress unanimously voted to award the unit its highest honor.

A Netflix original film, directed by Tyler Perry, was released last year about the battalion.

The Six Triple Eight Central Postal Directory Battalion was deployed in 1945.

The women solved a growing mail crisis in Europe, clearing a backlog of about 17 million pieces of mail in three months.

They were considered pioneers in military service during a time of racial segregation laws and few opportunities for women.

Stanley Earley, III, the son of Colonel Charity Adams Earley, commanding officer of the Six Triple Eight, accepted the award in her honor. She was the highest-ranking Black female officer during World War II.

A monument honoring the women was placed at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas in 2018.

The Six Triple Eight was given the meritorious unit commendation in 2019.

