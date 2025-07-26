Been drinking ‘gut-healthy’ Poppi? You could get cash as part of lawsuit settlement

ATLANTA — A popular soda marketed as being “gut-healthy” may not be doing as much for you as you thought.

The company recently agreed to an $8.9 million class action lawsuit settlement.

Several lawsuits filed last year claimed that the soda’s claims of being “gut-healthy” are not backed by scientific evidence.

ABC News reported that in the complaint, plaintiffs claim the amount of prebiotic fiber in one can of Poppi is “too low to cause meaningful gut health benefits.”

If you’ve purchased a Poppi soda since 2020, you can submit a claim to receive a portion of the settlement.

You can receive up to $16 per household.

