Tracy Morgan bought a $2 million sports car, then immediately got into a crash

Police say the fender bender happened Tuesday afternoon near Tenth Avenue and 42nd Street.
Police say the mishap involved the 50-year-old Morgan and his white Bugatti, reportedly worth around $2 million, and a 61-year-old man driving a Honda CR-V.
Good Morning America has more details on this story on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
A representative for Morgan says the comedian bought the vehicle an hour before the minor crash.
Police say both vehicles sustained minor damage and all parties refused medical attention, although photos of the scene show Morgan sitting in an ambulance.
In 2014, the former "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live" star suffered severe head trauma when a truck slammed into the back of the limo van he was riding in. Comedian James McNair, his friend and collaborator, was killed.
Tracy Morgan involved in New York City fender bender in his new Bugatti https://t.co/8xL8IYbFKy pic.twitter.com/7yiyxXFvi2— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 5, 2019
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}