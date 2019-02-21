0 HOF basketball coach Jim Boeheim hits, kills man on highway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Longtime Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man standing along an interstate late Wednesday night as he tried to avoid hitting the man's disabled vehicle, police say.

Syracuse police said 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez was in a car with three others before midnight Wednesday when their vehicle crashed into a guardrail on I-690 in Syracuse.

Boeheim, who was trying to avoid the disabled vehicle, struck Jimenez as he stood on the side of the road. Jimenez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Boeheim, a Basketball Hall of Fame coach, is cooperating with the investigation.

"He stopped immediately and exited the vehicle," said Syracuse Sgt. Matthew Malinowski.

Police said sobriety tests administered to Boeheim and the unidentified driver of the other vehicle were negative for any signs of impairment. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time and the investigation is continuing.

Boeheim, 74, released the following statement Thursday:

"I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as the result of last night's accident. Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time."

Light and freezing rain fell Wednesday night, though it is unclear if the weather had anything to do with the crash.

Just hours before, Boeheim's team defeated 18th-ranked Louisville 69-49 at the Carrier Dome.

The accident scene is between the dome and Boeheim's suburban home. Police could not confirm if he was on his way home after the game.

Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in a statement that the university sent its condolences to "all impacted by this tragic accident." Wildhack echoed police, saying Boeheim "is in contact with local authorities and cooperating fully."

Boeheim has coached at Syracuse, his alma mater, since 1976 and is one of the most accomplished coaches in the country.

He ranks second for all-time in wins in Division I with 944, behind only Duke's Mike Krzyzewski.

Over his 43 years at Syracuse, Boeheim has led the team to a national title in 2003 and five Final Four appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

