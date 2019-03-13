California to halt all executions

Newsom also is withdrawing the lethal injection regulations that death penalty opponents already have tied up in courts and shuttering the new execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison that has never been used.
"The intentional killing of another person is wrong and as governor, I will not oversee the execution of any individual," he said in prepared remarks.
We'll have more details of the executive action, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
