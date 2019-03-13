  • California to halt all executions

    By: DON THOMPSON, Associated Press

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The 737 inmates on California's largest-in-the-nation death row are getting a reprieve from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who plans to sign an executive order Wednesday placing a moratorium on executions.

    Newsom also is withdrawing the lethal injection regulations that death penalty opponents already have tied up in courts and shuttering the new execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison that has never been used.

    "The intentional killing of another person is wrong and as governor, I will not oversee the execution of any individual," he said in prepared remarks.

