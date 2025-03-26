MUST Ministries expand its food pantries in GA schools

CANTON, Ga. — MUST Ministries is expanding its food pantries in Georgia schools with a helping hand from Kroger.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2 Action News was at the ribbon cutting Wednesday morning at Cherokee County High School in Canton.
Kroger presented a check for $205,000 as part of a donation.
“Fourteen million children are hungry in the U.S. In my mind a travesty in a country like this, do everything we can with zero hunger, zero waste and eliminate hunger in areas that we serve,” Kroger Division President Victor Smith said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Miller Gardner death: Family treated by doctor after dinner
- Worker who died after fall from 19th floor wasn’t wearing a helmet or harness
- Ga. Army wife pleads guilty to killing 11-month-old who she wanted to be ‘with Jesus and God’
Kroger and MUST Ministries aim to end food insecurity for Georgia families. MUST Ministries estimates it gives away about three and a half tons of food daily.
According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, In Georgia, 13.1% of the population experiences food insecurity, with 18.4% of children living in food-insecure homes, and 12.7% of Georgians living in poverty.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group