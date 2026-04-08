Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Lights Out: Who's Out' Vertical Thriller Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Mia (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Liam (lead, male, 25-30)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Amazon Prime's Competition Show 'Fallout Shelter'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Single Men and Women (real people, 21+)

--- Professional Actors (lead, 21+)

--- Professional Models (models, 21+)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Faugi - India,' Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- William Flask - British Agent (supporting, male, 45-55)

- Roles pay up to: £12,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'I Dream of Pizza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Roberto (lead, male, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $17,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Between Us And The River (BUATR)'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Military Veterans (background / extra, male, non-binary, trans male, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, NY; New York City, NY; Queens, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Out The Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Photo Double for White male Actor, 5'10"-6', Brown Hair, Tent. Work Apr. 28 (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 25-35)

--- Photo Double for White Male Actor, 5'10"-6', Brown Hair, Tent. Work Apr. 28 (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $262

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

People to Portray African American Male Pedestrians & Event Guests (NON SAG AFTRA COVERED)

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- African American Male Peds & Event Guests (NON SAG AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, male, 18-50)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Gilded Age,' Season 4

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Male Photo Double (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 45-65)

- Roles pay up to: $262

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Manhattan, NY; Queens, NY; Brooklyn, NY; Jersey City, NJ

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Gilded Age' Season 4, Newport, RI

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Child of Principal/Twins, Ages Newborn-5 Mos (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 1)

--- Child of Principal, Ages Newborn-5 Mos. (SAG-AFTRA (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 1)

--- NEWPORT, RI General 1880 Background (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, 18-65)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Newport, RI; Providence, RI; Boston, MA; Hartford, CT

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Whitechapel'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Edmund Reid (lead, male, 35-60)

--- Donald Swanson (lead, male, 40-70)

--- Dr. Thomas Bond (supporting, male, 24-40)

- Roles pay up to: $12,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Pagans,' Role of Alice, Female Lead 12-13 Years Old, Open Ethnicity

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Alice (lead, female, 10-14)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

muratart // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Untitled H Movie

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Photo Double for White Female Actor, Brown Hair, 5'7-5'9 (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, female, 21-38)

--- Photo Double for White Female Actor, Brown Curly Hair, 5'5-5'7 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, female, 21-38)

--- Photo Double for White Female Actor, Very Blonde Hair, 5'10-6'1 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, female, 21-38)

- Roles pay up to: $262

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Hoboken, NJ; Jersey City, NJ; Newark, NJ; Wayne, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Netflix Film 'AIG'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Chic Party Guests (Celebrities, Musicians, Politicians etc.) (background / extra, all genders, 18-75)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Jersey City, NJ; Hoboken, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Gilded Age,' Season 4, Troy, NY

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Event Guests (Non-SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 18+)

--- Event Guests (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: Troy, NY; Albany, NY; Schenectady, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.