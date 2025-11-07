The most expensive neighborhoods in Rome

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Rome metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Downtown Rome (Rome, GA)

Median sale price

: $310,000 |

Median days on market

: 67 days

202 E 4Th Ave, Rome, GA 30161

- List price: $849,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,863

- See 202 E 4Th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

204 E 5Th Ave, Rome, GA 30161

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,555

- See 204 E 5Th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

214 E 3Rd St, Rome, GA 30161

- List price: $344,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,728

- See 214 E 3Rd St, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

320 E 3Rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161

- List price: $1,900,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 8,500

- See 320 E 3Rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#2. Between the Rivers (Rome, GA)

Median sale price

: $310,000 |

Median days on market

: 67 days

1 E 3Rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 924

- See 1 E 3Rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

407 E 3Rd St, Rome, GA 30161

- List price: $849,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,471

- See 407 E 3Rd St, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

#3. Central South Rome (Rome, GA)

Median sale price

: $149,950 |

Median days on market

: 165 days

223 Pennington Ave SW, Rome, GA 30161

- List price: $89,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,024

- See 223 Pennington Ave SW, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

235 Pennington Ave SW, Rome, GA 30161

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,260

- See 235 Pennington Ave SW, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

410 Hardy Ave SW, Rome, GA 30161

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,284

- See 410 Hardy Ave SW, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

515 Hardy Ave SW, Rome, GA 30161

- List price: $60,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 864

- See 515 Hardy Ave SW, Rome, GA 30161 on Redfin.com

