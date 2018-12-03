  • Man fooled by Christmas dummy decoration

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - A family's Christmas decorations nearly caused one man a heart attack.

    The man in Austin, Texas thought a dummy was a real person.

    Nest cam video shows the man rush over, grab a ladder and call for help.

    He even called 911.

    The family put up the dummy to pay homage to a Christmas scene from a movie.

    They are trying to find the man to give him a gift because they say his heart was in the right place.

