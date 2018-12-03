Man fooled by Christmas dummy decoration

AUSTIN, TEXAS - A family's Christmas decorations nearly caused one man a heart attack.
The man in Austin, Texas thought a dummy was a real person.
Nest cam video shows the man rush over, grab a ladder and call for help.
He even called 911.
The family put up the dummy to pay homage to a Christmas scene from a movie.
They are trying to find the man to give him a gift because they say his heart was in the right place.
