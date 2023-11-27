Man facing DUI charges after crash leaves 2 seriously injured along Ga. highway

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Cornelia man was arrested on multiple charges after a crash left him and another person seriously injured.

According to Habersham County officials, the crash happened Saturday night just before 8 p.m.

Deputies said they were called to a single-vehicle wreck on Ga. 105 at Cannon Bridge Road and Old Cleveland Road outside Cornelia.

Authorities said Israel Valentine Ramirez, 36, was driving when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned on Cannon Bridge Road.

Habersham County Sgt. Kris Hall said Ramirez and his passenger, Remington Bowling, were seriously injured. A 36-year-old woman who was also a passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.

Ramirez and Bowling were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Upon release, Ramirez was booked into the Habersham County Detention Center early Monday.

He’s facing multiple charges including serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving, possession of an open alcohol container, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, and seatbelt violation.

His bond is set at $23,250.

