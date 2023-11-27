Rosalynn Carter: Here is today’s schedule of events remembering the former first lady

PLAINS, Ga. — Family, friends, Georgians and people around the world will start to say their goodbyes to former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Monday is the first of three full days of memorial services dedicated to Carter, who died this month at the age of 96.

The events will begin in Plains and Americus in southwest Georgia and end in Atlanta on Monday followed by a ceremony Tuesday at Emory University and her funeral back in Plains on Wednesday.

Here is what you need to know about today’s scheduled events and how you can pay your respects.

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

Wreath-Laying at Georgia Southwestern State University and Repose at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum

10:25 a.m.: The Carter family motorcade will arrive at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. Mrs. Carter’s remains will be transferred to a hearse, accompanied by past and present members of her U.S. Secret Service detail.

10:40 a.m.: The motorcade will depart the grounds of the medical center on a public route to nearby Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia. The public is invited to pay respects along the motorcade route.

11 a.m.: Motorcade arrives at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University, where wreaths will be laid.

Travel from Americus to Atlanta

11:15 a.m.: Motorcade departs for The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta.

3:15 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

3:30 p.m.: Repose service in lobby of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

6-10 p.m.: The Carter family invites members of the public to pay their respects as Mrs. Carter lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. Parking and a shuttle will be available at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

Condolence books will be available to sign at Georgia Southwestern State University, the Plains Welcome Center, Plains High School, and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

MOTORCADE

The motorcade will travel from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus for a brief departure ceremony with former members of her Secret Service detail. The motorcade will then head to Carter’s alma mater Georgia Southwestern State University for the wreath laying.

The motorcade will travel next to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta for the private arrival ceremony and service for staff members at the museum and Carter Center.

The public can line along the motorcade route to pay their respects.

Motorcade route set for former first lady Rosalynn Carter

