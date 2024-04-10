YSL RICO case judge releases plan to speed up trial

ATLANTA — The judge presiding over the YSL RICO case against Young Thug and his alleged associates has released a plan to help speed up the trial.

On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was live on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. outside the Fulton County Courthouse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“If necessary or need be, we’ll start having court on Saturday and Sunday,” said Chief Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville.

Judge Glanville addressed prosecutors and defense attorneys last week ahead of his new order that he believes will help speed up the trial.

“Yeah, well that’s my call, so if you don’t want your Saturdays and Sundays sucked up, then I think we need to work a little harder,” said Glanville.

According to his order, some of the remedies include starting court at 8:45 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. That way attorneys have the chance to sort out any potential issues ahead of the witness testimonies.

Another remedy is excluding evidence that’s not disclosed in time. This will prevent any big surprises that could potentially influence the jury.

Attorneys for both sides will also be required to file a list of all proposed witnesses, the acts that they are going to testify to, and exhibits they wish to admit as part of the testimony.

That list must also be filed every other Friday by 5 p.m.

The judge’s order comes after several delays and incidents involving both sides.

Since then, we’ve seen a defendant stabbed at the jail, another arrested for smuggling Marijuana into the courtroom, and the defense has also accused prosecutors of playing games by not providing all their evidence in discovery.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Tuesday, an Atlanta police detective testified about a shooting and robbery from May 2023.

The state claims that Rapper Young Thug and his childhood friend Walter Murphy both played a role in it, but police never arrested or charged them with a crime.

In fact, the incident isn’t even part of the RICO indictment.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

BBB warns of third-party travel sites that promise great deals but end up with big charges Many of the sham third-party sites call back after you book demanding more money for things like baggage or confirmed seats.

©2023 Cox Media Group