You might be able to see the Northern Lights in Georgia again Wednesday

ATLANTA — If you missed the Northern Lights on Tuesday night, you may have another chance to see the rare phenomenon again on Wednesday night.

Folks up north are used to seeing the Northern Lights, but down in the southern U.S., it’s a wow moment.

“We think of this as ‘space’ weather. It’s solar winds with particles being ejected from the sun, and some of those particles have an electromagnetic charge to it,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Because it’s so uncommon, everyone looking up wants to get the perfect snapshot.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen spoke with a professional photographer who says he’s planning on taking pictures, but you don’t need a fancy camera to capture the moment.

“I tell all of my clients, please don’t get into the mind of David. I can see the finished result before I even hit the trigger,” photographer David Price said.

He says the best way to photograph the rare weather is to put your phone on a tripod, set the camera to night mode and use the timer.

“Every time I take a picture of a supermoon, it’s fuzzy. It’s just fuzzy. If you hold it by hand and take a picture, your heartbeat can disturb a photo,” he explained.

“For something like this, it’s always exhilarating. When you get the right one, the right lens, the right shot—it’s like, ‘Ahhh! Yes, I got it!’” Price said.

