0 You did it again! 'Stuff the Bus' was a MAJOR success

ATLANTA - You did it again!

You helped make our “Stuff the Bus” campaign for backpacks and school supplies one of the most successful yet.

The first delivery went out Monday morning from WSB-TV in Midtown to 4 miles down the road in Northwest Atlanta.

Bus driver Shaneka Love knew she had precious cargo.

“I’m driving the backpacks to Covenant House!” Love told Channel 2 Action News Anchor Wendy Corona.

“It’s not exactly the easiest thing in the world to go back to school when you don’t have the proper equipment,” 18-year-old Ben York said.

York’s a resident of Covenant House and knows the supplies make a difference and boost confidence.

“Being able to open these and have binders, have notebooks, have paper, pencils, pens, it’s important,” York said.

Children’s Restoration Network is guiding the distribution of the 2,259 backpacks collected at seven metro Atlanta locations over the weekend to more than 130 shelters and group homes.

Dr. Alieizoria Redd, the Executive Director of Covenant House Georgia, said, “When I saw that big yellow school bus come in, I almost started doing cartwheels because it really gives our kids a lot of hope.”

Resident Santana McLeod said he’s planning on going back to school in the Fall to study criminal justice.

The gesture of generosity is fueling the homeless youth for success through education.

Resident Jordan Taylor said being a homeless youth is difficult.

“But, you know, this is where your opportunity comes into play to change. Change that,” Taylor said.

More than 100 volunteers were able to collect supplies for 3,500 students.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.