WSB-TV, AJC holds Reddit AMA answering your questions about the election

ATLANTA - Georgia is in the political spotlight with the extremely tight gubernatorial race and a number of other races.
Many Georgians have seen ads on TV and online from both sides, and many times, they have been confused on the issues and where the candidates stand.
So Channel 2's Richard Elliot and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein are holding a Reddit AMA, which stands for "ask me anything." It's basically a Q&A on Reddit.com.
If you want to submit a question for the reporters, you can do so here <--- CLICK HERE
