0 WSB Radio honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ATLANTA - Fifty years ago, a shot rang out in Memphis, Tennessee, that changed the scope of the Civil Rights Movement across the world forever.

On April 4, 1968, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. died from­­ an assassin’s bullet.

To honor this significant anniversary, WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have teamed up to produce special coverage.

On Wednesday, WSB Radio will air a program commemorating the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s death.

Produced by news anchor Chris Chandler and executive producer Shane Backler, the special will reach back into WSB’s archives to put contemporary audiences in touch with a volatile time in U.S. history.

The program will air Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., 7:06 p.m., 9:06 p.m. and 11:06 p.m. on News 95.5 | AM 750.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Channel 2 Action News and WSB Radio covered the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago, and now bring you the most comprehensive coverage on the anniversary.

CLICK HERE for in-depth stories, interviews with witnesses to history, the most extensive archive of photos, audio and video and extensive team coverage of Dr. King's far reaching impact.

Set to run through the 50th anniversary of his death, additional coverage will culminate on April 9, the day of King’s funeral and burial in Atlanta.

WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News and the AJC have also co-produced an in-depth digital experience at HonoringMLK.com.

Viewers can follow Dr. King’s path to Memphis, listen to his friends and contemporaries talk about living through those dangerous moments, and see rare photos and video.

