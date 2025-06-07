Wrestling icon Ric Flair announces skin cancer diagnosis

WWE legend Ric Flair is no stranger to health challenges.

Flair, also known as “The Nature Boy,” told People he has been diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in three years.

He confirmed the report to People after originally denying it and said he will be starting treatment immediately.

Flair’s health challenges in the last decade include life-threatening heart and kidney issues in 2017 linked to his alcohol abuse, People reported.

He ended up with surgery to remove an obstructive piece of his bowel, according to media reports.

Flair is a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion known for his signature “Woooo!” exclamation and his colorful personality, his WWE Hall of Fame listing says.

His time in wrestling includes stints in the WCW, AWA and NWA.

