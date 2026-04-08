Women at Cracker Barrel catch man trying to take photos up their dresses on Easter Sunday

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two women called deputies after they caught a man trying to take photos or video of up their dresses while they were waiting for a table at Cracker Barrel.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan J. Zavala-Villanueva at the Cracker Barrel on Lanier Islands Pkwy on Easter Sunday.

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Two women told investigators they were waiting in the restaurant lobby on Sunday afternoon when Zavala-Villanueva came up to them with his phone out. They said the 26-year-old had his phone at an angle pointing underneath their dresses to try and take photos or videos.

Deputies took possession of his phone and got copy of surveillance video from the restaurant manager.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged Zavala-Villanueva with two counts of prohibition of nude or sexually explicit photograph or video. Investigators said he could face more charges.

He remains in jail with no bond.

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