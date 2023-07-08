Woman’s home condemned after animal abuse allegations, dead dog found in her bed

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after her home was condemned.

According to police reports, Constance Elinor Grissett is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and four counts of cruelty to animals.

Investigators say they found four dogs living in “deplorable conditions” inside her home.

They say the home was covered in urine, feces and rats. The house was later condemned because of how “unlivable” it was.

Authorities say they found a dead adult dog in Grissett’s bed.

Grissett told investigators that she watched the dog have a seizure and begin profusely bleeding until he died. She did not seek any medical attention.

She is currently being held in the Floyd County Detention Center.

