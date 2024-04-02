Woman veers from lane, collides with pole and dies, Cobb County police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died after crashing into a telephone pole on Monday, according to Cobb County police.

Shortly after Noon, police said 41-year-old Sharlyne Sobers was driving on Meadows Road at its intersection with Worthington Drive when she veered from her lane and collided with a telephone pole on the shoulder of the road.

Sobers suffered serious injuries in the crash.

She then died at Wellstar Cobb Hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate this collision.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

