Busy highway shut down in Fayette County after crash involving Meriwether deputy

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Fayette County deputies have shut down a busy intersection after a crash involving a deputy from another county.
The crash happened at Hwy 74 S and Hwy 85 S Tuesday morning. All lanes of Hwy 74 are shut down and only one northbound lane of Hwy 85 is open.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed that the crash involved a Meriwether County deputy, but it was not a chase.
The sheriff’s office says the number of injuries and people’s conditions are not known at this time.
