Woman shot and killed during party at Georgia home

A Georgia woman was shot and killed during a house party on Sunday.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as 29-year-old Shekela Woodard.
According to reports, Fitzgerald Police received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 100 block of Sullivan Court. Upon arrival, officers found Woodard had died from her injuries.
It was reported there was a party being held at the home at the time of the shooting.
GBI officials say the investigation into her death is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Perry at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the GBI’s online platform or by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
