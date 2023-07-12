Woman shoots her daughter to death during fight at Gwinnett home, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating after they say a woman shot her adult daughter to death during a fight.

Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a person shot call on Spanish Moss Ct. in Lawrenceville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have identified the woman who was killed as 47-year-old Treva Murray. The shooter has been identified as her mother, whose name was not released.

Police said the two woman had a fight and Murray attacked her mother, “which resulted in Murray getting shot.”

Both women lived inside the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the fight. No charges have been filed.

The case will remain active pending the autopsy report.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Video shows man fall through ceiling while robbing Atlanta food mart for 3rd time in a week

©2022 Cox Media Group