Woman shoots her daughter to death during fight at Gwinnett home, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating after they say a woman shot her adult daughter to death during a fight.
Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a person shot call on Spanish Moss Ct. in Lawrenceville.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When officers arrived, they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.
Police have identified the woman who was killed as 47-year-old Treva Murray. The shooter has been identified as her mother, whose name was not released.
Police said the two woman had a fight and Murray attacked her mother, “which resulted in Murray getting shot.”
Both women lived inside the home.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia Lottery hasn’t had a Jumbo Bucks winner in 2 years. Someone just hit $15.2M jackpot
- Georgia city #4 on list of best cities in U.S. in 2023
- Body found in car in Kroger parking lot believed to be Cobb man who vanished 10 days ago
Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the fight. No charges have been filed.
The case will remain active pending the autopsy report.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group