Woman says she found out 'brand-new' iPhone was counterfeit after it exploded

ATLANTA - A woman says what she thought was a brand-new Apple iPhone she purchased from a Cricket Wireless store exploded in her home -- and that's not the most shocking part of the story.
Channel 2's Jim Strickland spoke to the woman, who said her phone exploded on Thanksgiving day, damaging her floor and part of a wall and leaving her with minor burns.
She sent the phone back to Apple, but when the company investigated the phone, they told her that even though the phone was new, the parts inside were not. Even the phone's screws were not Apple components, according to the company.
The woman, who does not want to be identified, said Apple told her to take the phone back to Cricket Wireless.
Her frustration with what she says is no one taking responsibility for selling her a counterfeit phone or the damage the explosion caused, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 bodies found buried behind Georgia home believed to be missing children
- Fiance of missing Colorado mom arrested, charged with first-degree murder
- Man dies hours after wife says he was turned away from hospital
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}