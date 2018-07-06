Woman says church member responsible for cruise scam is also involved in pageant scam

ATLANTA - Another victim has come forward after Channel 2 Action News' report of an alleged scammer.
Channel 2's Carl Willis spoke with a woman who said she raised money from sponsors so she could compete in a beauty pageant.
But she said the pageant director took the money and disappeared.
The woman said the alleged scammer is the same person who took thousands of dollars from another family that was supposed to pay for a cruise.
"She took money from me, money that I work hard to get," the woman said.
She said the woman who took her money attended her church.
The last time the accused woman was in the congregation and the help that may be on the way for one family, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
