Woman says her fake cop act was just a prank, laughs it off in court

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An accused police impersonator laughed in court Tuesday as she faced a judge. Quitina Helms, 38, is facing serious charges after telling police she was just trying to pull a prank.
Gwinnett police said Helms had a T-shirt on with the word police on the front and back when she demanded four victims give her their ID's and forced them to sit on the curb in a neighborhood off Jimmy Carter Boulevard early Sunday morning.
The victims said when the woman could not show them a badge, they became suspicious.
"She shined a light inside the vehicles. She asked them to get out of the vehicle, asked them to sit on the curb, asked them to not talk, and she also asked them for names and identification so she could check for possible warrants," said Cpl. Michele Pihera, of the Gwinnett County Police Department.
