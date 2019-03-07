Woman run over by Utah police was from Georgia

MILLCREEK, Utah - Authorities say the person run over by a police officer in a Utah strip mall parking lot was a 25-year-old woman from Georgia whose car had been towed the night before.
Unified Police detective Ken Hansen said Wednesday afternoon that investigators don't know yet if the woman was already dead when she was run over or if she died from the impact. Unified Police patrol many parts of the Salt Lake City area.
The officer went to the parking lot in the Salt Lake City suburb of Milcreek Tuesday night to respond to a report of suspicious activity. The officer has been placed on administrative leave following the incident.
Hansen says the woman was lying face down, wearing dark clothes and in an area of the parking lot where the officer didn't expect to see someone.
Salt Lake City police are investigating the incident.
.@UPDSL says one of their officers ran over a woman while preforming a welfare check at the High Line Plaza in Millcreek. The woman died. I'll have more on this on @abc4utah #GMU. pic.twitter.com/MdNJLB4JGR— Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) March 6, 2019
