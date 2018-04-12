0 Woman gets sick, claims employee poisoned her; Police investigating

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a woman's claim that one of her employees poisoned her coffee creamer.

"From what she told our officers, she fully believes that she was poisoned by this co-worker of hers,” police spokesman Epifanio Rodriguez told Channel 2 Action News.

The victim told police that a day after disciplining an employee, she got sick almost immediately after drinking coffee in the office.

The first alleged incident took place March 30.

A week later, on April 6, again after drinking coffee and using creamer, the victim began vomiting.

She received treatment at Athens Regional Medical Center and then called police to report her suspicions.

From what she told the officer, she was even more violently sick during the second incident than when it occurred the first time.

“She was throwing up and said it was worse and, of course, it scared her, so she went to the hospital for medical treatment,” said Rodriguez.

The victim works in an Athens housing development.

Channel 2 Action News is not identifying which development, the victim or her employee because there currently are no charges.

Police stress they are not yet sure if there was a crime, or if something else made the victim sick.

They took the coffee creamer into evidence and are testing it.

“An investigator has been assigned this case, and we did send the creamer to the crime lab to be tested to see if they can find anything inside the creamer that’s not supposed to be there,” said Rodriguez.

The victim told police she and the employee are the only ones with access to the office creamer.

The test results should be back in the next few days.

