Woman found dead inside vacant home after fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly house fire in DeKalb County. It happened on Glenwood Parkway near Interstate 285.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims reported from the scene Saturday as investigators worked to pinpoint what caused the fire.

“We were able to put the fire out and unfortunately we found a body inside when the fire was out,” DeKalb County Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels says.

Firefighters responded just after 8 a.m. Saturday. A passerby spotted the smoke and called it in.

Daniels told Mims that firefighters found a woman’s body inside the house. But it’s unclear why the woman was there.

“So in talking to some of the neighbors, this was a known vacant structure and believe there were, there have been, squatters in and out of the home for some time,” Daniels said.

Mims talked with two neighbors who declined to speak on camera. They told him they had not seen any activity in the house recently. As for what caused the fire:

“It appeared to start in the front room. It’s what we’re looking at right now, but we’re not sure how it actually started. That’s what we’re working on,” Daniels said.

