Teen with learner’s permit leads Duluth police on high-speed chase

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old with only a learner’s permit led a Duluth police sergeant on a high-speed chase, spinning out into a median before taking off again, police say.

Sgt. Benjamin Scott was on routine patrol on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. on the day after Christmas when a gray Infiniti G35 blew past him.

“They passed me by a hundred miles an hour. I mean, just blew past me,” Scott said in bodycam video.

The sergeant turned on his lights and siren but the car kept going. Scott reached speeds of 93 mph just to keep up, according to the report.

Dash camera video shows the car losing control on Sugarloaf Parkway, spinning into a grassy median and kicking up a cloud of dust. Instead of stopping, the driver corrected and hit the gas.

The chase lasted less than a minute before the driver finally pulled over near Old Peachtree Road. Three sets of hands came out the windows.

Scott and other responding officers identified the driver as Alan Gomez of Duluth after his arrest. Two passengers were detained and released. Police gave them a courtesy ride home.

When Scott asked Gomez why he ran, the teen said he didn’t see the officer at first.

The stop is part of an ongoing operation to crack down on speeding along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Gomez faces seven charges including felony fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and driving on a learner’s permit without a licensed driver present.

