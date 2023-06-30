Woman dies after car leaves roadway, crashes in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday evening.
Thursday at 6:06 pm, officers responded to a vehicle accident at Mountain Industrial Boulevard and Tuckerstone Parkway.
When they arrived, they found a car that had left the roadway.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
In a release, police said the car left the road “for unknown reasons” and crashed down an embankment.
The 48-year-old female driver was dead at the scene.
Police said there was a child safety seat in the back of the vehicle, so police, along with fire and rescue, searched the surrounding area but did not locate any child.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ga. surgical tech arrested for sex with inmate in prison operating room
- Ga. woman riding scooter killed in crash with deer, sheriff says
- Georgia father killed after hitting his head on concrete bridge while boating with his 2 kids
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group