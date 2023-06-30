Woman dies after car leaves roadway, crashes in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday evening.

Thursday at 6:06 pm, officers responded to a vehicle accident at Mountain Industrial Boulevard and Tuckerstone Parkway.

When they arrived, they found a car that had left the roadway.

In a release, police said the car left the road “for unknown reasons” and crashed down an embankment.

The 48-year-old female driver was dead at the scene.

Police said there was a child safety seat in the back of the vehicle, so police, along with fire and rescue, searched the surrounding area but did not locate any child.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

