Woman crashes into bear while driving in north Georgia

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia sheriff’s office is warning drivers that as the weather gets warmer, bear sightings might be more common.

They say a woman reported crashing into a bear at the intersection of Prather Bridge Road and Lake Louise Road in Toccoa early Friday morning.

A few hours later, several people called 911 about an injured bear trying to climb an embankment near where the accident happened.

Deputies and Georgia Department of Natural Resources rangers went to the scene and determined the 300-pound bear had severe, life-threatening injuries.

Ranger T.R. Dooley says that when bears are injured, they go into fight or flight mode and if they cannot escape when feeling threatened, they become aggressive and will likely attack.

For public safety and humane treatment of the bear, a DNR ranger fired his service weapon to euthanize the bear.

“Someone could have been seriously hurt if the bear stayed alive in the condition it was in,” said Ranger Dooley.

Dooley says make sure trash, pet food, bird seed and any other potential outdoor food sources are well-secured to keep bears away from your home.

If you do spot a bear, call 911 so deputies and rangers can keep the public safe.

