Woman breaks windows, damages door at Georgia apartment over phone, argument with old roommate

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — An argument over a phone plan led to a northwest Georgia woman breaking windows and damaging a door at her old apartment.

According to the Cartersville Police Department, officers were called to a residence on Nt. Tennessee Street after calls came in about a domestic dispute.

When they got to the scene, police spoke to the resident, who said she and her former roommate, who she identified as Dynesha Moore.

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Police said they were told Moore and the victim had lived together for about three months before Moore moved out on April 15.

While living together, the victim had Moore on her phone plan, but removed her from it when she moved out.

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The victim told police “this caused Ms. Moore to become irate.”

Moore came to the apartment to speak with the victim, kicking the metal security door of the apartment, denting it.

When the victim refused to come outside to speak to Moore, she grew angrier.

That’s when Moore grabbed a gym weight an broke the living room window.

The property manager saw the damage to the apartment and provided an invoice to police showing it was more than $500 of damage.

Moore was charged with criminal damage to property and taken into custody.

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