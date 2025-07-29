Woman charged with stealing over $100K from Floyd County landscaping business

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A 41-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stole from a landscaping business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jennifer Lyn Hall was arrested on Friday, following an investigation into theft.

According to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 23, 2025, Hall altered documents to steal money from Watters & Associates Landscaping.

Over three years, Hall stole $101,862.45 from the business, investigators said.

Hall is charged with computer forgery, computer theft and financial transaction card fraud.

She was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group