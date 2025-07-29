Woman charged with stealing over $100K from Floyd County landscaping business

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A 41-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stole from a landscaping business.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Jennifer Lyn Hall was arrested on Friday, following an investigation into theft.
According to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 23, 2025, Hall altered documents to steal money from Watters & Associates Landscaping.
Over three years, Hall stole $101,862.45 from the business, investigators said.
Hall is charged with computer forgery, computer theft and financial transaction card fraud.
She was booked into the Floyd County Jail.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Delta pilot arrested in cockpit after landing in San Francisco
- Georgia officials say more than 15,000 families applied for Georgia Promise vouchers
- 1 killed in early shooting in Henry County neighborhood
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group