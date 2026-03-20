Woman calls 911 on her passenger. What police found that got her arrested instead

KENNESAW, Ga. — A woman who called 911 on a drunk passenger for refusing to get out of her car ended up being the one placed in handcuffs.

Kennesaw Police arrested Jessica Digby on March 14 for driving with a suspended license after they responded to her call. Officers impounded her car and found drugs along with stolen credit and debit cards.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said Digby offered a man who had been drinking a ride home from a bar. When they got to his location, Digby called 911 after the man refused to get out.

According to the warrant, the man said he couldn’t find his phone and searched the car for it. Digby said he left his phone at the bar.

Officers arrived on the scene and the man searched through the car, where he found his phone and credit cards in the trunk.

“Ms. Digby offered the victim a ride and exploited his intoxicated condition to steal from him,” Kennesaw Police Capt. Rick Shumpert said.

There were also an additional 110 stolen credit and debit cards, according to the warrant. Investigators also found a small clear plastic bag containing oxycodone pills, THC vapes and edibles.

Kennesaw police are now searching for additional victims. Anyone who believes they may be a victim is asked to contact the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group