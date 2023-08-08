Woman barely dodges falling tree during storms in Sandy Springs

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman providing shuttle service at a dinner event in Sandy Spring says she narrowly escaped being hit by a huge tree that was toppled by powerful thunderstorms Monday evening.

“I was just standing outside the car letting a guest in and heard the tree just crack. It happened so fast, I heard the shattering of the tree and the shattering of the glass,” said storm victim Kaityln Lauk.

The tree crashed onto the roof of her SUV and another vehicle nearby that was offering ride shares.

“I was in between the two cars that got hit when the tree hit the cars before it hit me. I tried to run, and then it was like take cover. I’m very lucky to be alive,” said Lauk.

Another tree partially struck a house on Pickering Lane but no one was injured.

Over in Chamblee, a tree fell onto a house on Knox Avenue. In the same neighborhoods, trees blocked streets and downed powerlines.

Lauk’s father who was working the event with his daughter, says he gets anxious being outside during severe thunderstorms.

“We have been having some many storms in the city recently, and people getting hit by trees, it’s just a scary thing.” said storm victim Rene Lauk.

