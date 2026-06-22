Where Georgia ranks among states for summer road trips

Georgia rates eighth among the top U.S. states for summer road trips, according to a survey by WalletHub.

All 50 states were compared along 32 key metrics, with an emphasis on fun, scenery and affordability.

The survey lauded Georgia mostly for budget reasons.

Georgia ranks toward the top on lowest price of camping (second), lowest price of three-star hotel room (third) and average gas prices (seventh).

The state ranks somewhat below average in transportation-related metrics, including fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (27th), car thefts per capita (29th) and access to scenic byways (30th).

Georgia is around average when it comes to nightlife options per capita (15th) and number of attractions (19th).

Those who roam in Georgia are not necessarily lost. They may be looking for odd but noteworthy landmarks such as the hotel featured in the 1992 hit comedy film “My Cousin Vinny.”

The movie’s story was set in Alabama, but the hotel where Joe Pesci’s character stayed is in Bostwick, Georgia, a small town southwest of Athens.

Those looking for another Instagram-worthy stop can check out a school bus graveyard off of Highway 23 near Alto, which is northeast of Gainesville. Walking around this attraction featuring more than 100 painted buses and cars is free. Inside tours cost a few bucks.

For those of us in Georgia who’d like to hit the highway, the WalletHub has some suggestions for states to check out and avoid.

States who the survey gave top marks are Minnesota, which ranked first; Utah, second; and Louisiana, third.

Rounding out the top 10 are New York, Florida, Texas, Maine, North Carolina and Ohio.

The survey also took into account states to avoid, which included three states on the Eastern Seaboard: Rhode Island, Connecticut and Delaware.

Read more about the rankings and the data used to make them here.

0 of 112 The Big Chicken Odd Roadside Attractions Georgia is filled with plenty of odd roadside attractions, but this one might be the most famous of them all. It's The Big Chicken in Marietta. (Nelson Hicks) The Big Chicken Odd Roadside Attractions The Big Chicken in Marietta is the site of a KFC franchise. (Nelson Hicks) The Big Chicken Odd Roadside Attractions And thanks to a $2.2 million renovation to The Big Chicken in Marietta in 2017, there's plenty to check out including a timeline of the 56-foot animatronic chicken's history. (Nelson Hicks) The Big Chicken Odd Roadside Attractions In 1963, The Big Chicken was built with motorized eyes and beak for Tubby Davis to promote his restaurant Johnny Reb's Chick, Chuck, 'N Shake. (Nelson Hicks) The Big Chicken Odd Roadside Attractions In 1964, the original motor caused so much vibration that all the windows shattered in the restaurant. (Nelson Hicks) The Big Chicken Odd Roadside Attractions In 1966, Davis sold the restaurant to his brother, who turned it into a KFC franchise. (Nelson Hicks) The Big Chicken Odd Roadside Attractions By the time 1984 arrived, airline pilots used The Big Chicken to navigate the skies. (Nelson Hicks) The Big Chicken Odd Roadside Attractions In 1993, due to a windstorm, the original chicken had to be rebuilt. (Nelson Hicks) The Big Chicken Odd Roadside Attractions During the rebuild, there was talk that the new chicken would be contemporary and distinctively female. That didn't fly. (Nelson Hicks) The Big Chicken Odd Roadside Attractions By popular demand, the new Big Chicken retained the original design. (Nelson Hicks) The Big Chicken Odd Roadside Attractions (Nelson Hicks) The Big Chicken Odd Roadside Attraction You can even hear The Big Chicken talk! (Nelson Hicks) The Big Chicken Odd Roadside Attractions You'll find The Big Chicken at 12 Cobb Parkway in Marietta. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Ever seen this just off the I-75 in Forsyth, Georgia? (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills It's quite a site! (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills And there's a lot more there than just a crashed crop duster! (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills This is Hamlin Hills and it's one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Hamlin Hills features a wide array of old vehicles. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills There are 30 vehicles that date back to the 1920s. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills And according to the Hamlin Hills website, it has been voted the cleanest outhouse in Georgia. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Hamlin Hills sells jams, jellies, pecans, wines, food, fruit, has a petting zoo and more. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Stop by on your next trip through the area. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills It's at 477 Dames Ferry Road Forsyth, GA 31029 EXIT 185 off of I-75 (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) Hamlin Hills Here are some more photos of Hamlin Hills, one of Georgia's odd roadside attractions. (Nelson Hicks) 'My Cousin Vinny' hotel Recognize this? (Nelson Hicks) 'My Cousin Vinny' hotel The sign may say Susie Agnes Hotel... (Nelson Hicks) 'My Cousin Vinny' hotel but fans of "My Cousin Vinny" might recognize it as the hotel featured in the movie where Joe Pesci, playing lawyer Vinny Gambini, couldn't get any sleep because the pigs kept waking him up. (Nelson Hicks) 'My Cousin Vinny' hotel It's in Bostwick, Georgia. (Nelson Hicks) 'My Cousin Vinny' hotel It has served as City Hall for the town, too. (Nelson Hicks) 'My Cousin Vinny' hotel Stop by for a quick photo-op the next time you're nearby. (Nelson Hicks) 'My Cousin Vinny' hotel (Nelson Hicks) 'My Cousin Vinny' hotel (Nelson Hicks) 'My Cousin Vinny' hotel (Nelson Hicks) 'My Cousin Vinny' hotel (Nelson Hicks) School Bus Graveyard Does this look familiar? (Nelson Hicks) School Bus Graveyard Jump in the car and take a road trip to Alto, home of the School Bus Graveyard. (Nelson Hicks) School Bus Graveyard Alonzo Wade opened a used cars and parts business in Alto in 1959. The business sold buses as well as bus parts. However, vandals started breaking in to steal the radiators out of the buses. That led Wade to construct a makeshift fence using the buses themselves. (Nelson Hicks) School Bus Graveyard Fast forward 50 years, unwanted visitors started painting inappropriate things on the bus fence. Walter Wade, who now runs the business, called in some artists to paint over the graffiti and thus, the School Bus Graveyard was born. (Nelson Hicks) School Bus Graveyard “It’s amazing,” Walter Wade told WSBTV.com’s Nelson Hicks. “There’s a lot of things I’ve done in my life, but I’m never been able to (paint) like that. I just get a kick out of watching the people’s reactions. We’ve had people from a lot of states here, other countries, just to stop by to look because they’ve seen pictures of it. It’s totally different when you stop and look at it up close and personal.” (Nelson Hicks) School bus graveyard Now, artists gather from time to time with Wade’s approval to paint. There’s more than 100 buses and some cars, too. Visitors will find everything painted across the vehicles from Homer Simpson to killer ants to PAC-MAN to Waldo. School Bus Graveyard Walking around the outside of the School Bus Graveyard is free and many people do it everyday. Inside tours cost a few dollars. Either way, it’s a great afternoon away from home. (Nelson Hicks) School Bus Graveyard Here are some more photos from the School Bus Graveyard in Alto. (Nelson Hicks) School Bus Graveyard Here are some more photos from the School Bus Graveyard in Alto. (Nelson Hicks) School Bus Graveyard Here are some more photos from the School Bus Graveyard in Alto. (Nelson Hicks) Alpharetta Castle Odd Roadside Attractions Nestled in north Fulton County, approaching Arnold Mill Road from Cagle Road, you'll find a castle. (Nelson Hicks) Alpharetta Castle Odd Roadside Attractions Seriously, a castle! (Nelson Hicks) Alpharetta Castle Odd Roadside Attractions You can find info about the castle on several websites, but here's what the AJC.com's Mitchell Northam found out. (Nelson Hicks) Alpharetta Castle Odd Roadside Attractions According to realtor.com, the home — yes, this is someone’s home — sits on 2.11 acres of land and spans 1,962 square feet. It features two bedrooms, two and half bathrooms, and was built in 1950. The estimated value of the castle is $428,500. (Nelson Hicks) Alpharetta Castle Odd Roadside Attractions There is a moat around it. You can see the ladder leading down to the moat here... (Nelson Hicks) Alpharetta Castle Odd Roadside Attractions and see how the moat wraps around the house in this photo. (Nelson Hicks) Alpharetta Castle Odd Roadside Attractions According to AtlasObscura.com — a website billing itself as the “definitive guidebook and friendly tour-guide to the world's most wondrous places” — it was built by Rudy and Ruth McLaughlin. (Nelson Hicks) Alpharetta Castle Odd Roadside Attractions Rudy was a truck driver and told Ruth he would build her a castle one day, and sure enough, he did. The site cites Fulton County as its source. (Nelson Hicks) Alpharetta Castle Odd Roadside Attractions The home is surrounded by a fence and gnomes sit atop it at the entrances, giving it one of its nicknames. It also features a drawbridge. (Nelson Hicks) Alpharetta Castle Odd Roadside Attractions But remember, tourists, this is a home. It’s private property and tours aren’t available. So view it from afar. (Nelson Hicks) Alpharetta Castle Odd Roadside Attractions Here are some more photos from the Alpharetta castle. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta's Whie House Odd Roadside Attractions Look familiar? (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta's Whie House Odd Roadside Attractions It's the White House! (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta's Whie House Odd Roadside Attractions But you won't find this White House in Washington. You'll find it in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta's Whie House Odd Roadside Attractions The home on Briarcliff Rd. is a 3/4 replica on the one in Washington. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta's Whie House Odd Roadside Attractions Atlanta developer Fred Milani was behind the three-quarter replica. He called the 16,500-square-foot home a tribute to democracy and the U.S., according to a 2015 AJC blurb on area “hidden gems.” (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta's Whie House Odd Roadside Attractions It includes an “Oval Office,” a movie theater and a “Lincoln's bedroom.” (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta's Whie House Odd Roadside Attractions After the real estate bubble burst, the home landed in foreclosure in 2011. Milani had tried to sell it at least once before but took it off the market because, “It takes a special person, with a special reason to buy,” he told The AJC. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta's Whie House Odd Roadside Attractions Here is another photo of the Atlanta White House. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta's Whie House Odd Roadside Attractions Here is another photo of the Atlanta White House. (Nelson Hicks) Lula Rocking Chair Odd Roadside Attractions Rocking chairs aren't odd, are they? (Nelson Hicks) Lula Rocking Chair Odd Roadside Attractions Well, this isn't an ordinary rocking chair. (Nelson Hicks) Lula Rocking Chair Odd Roadside Attractions This one is huge! (Nelson Hicks) Lula Rocking Chair Odd Roadside Attractions You'll find it in Lula,Ga on Lula Rd. (Nelson Hicks) Lula Rocking Chair Odd Roadside Attractions It even has a few stairs for people to climb up on it. (Nelson Hicks) Lula Rocking Chair Odd Roadside Attractions It sits in a random field. There isn't much around it. (Nelson Hicks) Lula Rocking Chair Odd Roadside Attractions Who knows why it's there, but it is fun to stop and snap a few funny photos. (Nelson Hicks) Lula Rocking Chair Odd Roadside Attractions (Nelson Hicks) Lula Rocking Chair Odd Roadside Attractions (Nelson Hicks) Mountain Fresh Creamery Cow Odd Roadside Attractions You'll find cows all over north Georgia. (Nelson Hicks) Mountain Fresh Creamery Cow Odd Roadside Attractions But this cow is a little larger than most! (Nelson Hicks) Mountain Fresh Creamery Cow Odd Roadside Attractions And it doesn't moooooove. (Nelson Hicks) Mountain Fresh Creamery Cow Odd Roadside Attractions The 9-foot cow is named Dipsy. She grazes the front of the Mountain Fresh Creamery business in Clermont, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Mountain Fresh Creamery Cow Odd Roadside Attractions The company bottles cream, whole milk, chocolate milk, low-fat milk and buttermilk – they also make their own butter and premium ice cream! (Nelson Hicks) Mountain Fresh Creamery Cow Odd Roadside Attractions Check it out online at mountainfreshcreamery.com/our-creamery (Nelson Hicks) Mountain Fresh Creamery Cow Odd Roadside Attractions Mooooving on now... (Nelson Hicks)

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