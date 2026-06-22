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Where Georgia ranks among states for summer road trips

By Kimberly Wright, WSBTV.com
'My Cousin Vinny' hotel (Nelson Hicks)
By Kimberly Wright, WSBTV.com

Georgia rates eighth among the top U.S. states for summer road trips, according to a survey by WalletHub.

All 50 states were compared along 32 key metrics, with an emphasis on fun, scenery and affordability.

The survey lauded Georgia mostly for budget reasons.

Georgia ranks toward the top on lowest price of camping (second), lowest price of three-star hotel room (third) and average gas prices (seventh).

The state ranks somewhat below average in transportation-related metrics, including fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (27th), car thefts per capita (29th) and access to scenic byways (30th).

Georgia is around average when it comes to nightlife options per capita (15th) and number of attractions (19th).

Those who roam in Georgia are not necessarily lost. They may be looking for odd but noteworthy landmarks such as the hotel featured in the 1992 hit comedy film “My Cousin Vinny.”

The movie’s story was set in Alabama, but the hotel where Joe Pesci’s character stayed is in Bostwick, Georgia, a small town southwest of Athens.

Those looking for another Instagram-worthy stop can check out a school bus graveyard off of Highway 23 near Alto, which is northeast of Gainesville. Walking around this attraction featuring more than 100 painted buses and cars is free. Inside tours cost a few bucks.

For those of us in Georgia who’d like to hit the highway, the WalletHub has some suggestions for states to check out and avoid.

States who the survey gave top marks are Minnesota, which ranked first; Utah, second; and Louisiana, third.

Rounding out the top 10 are New York, Florida, Texas, Maine, North Carolina and Ohio.

The survey also took into account states to avoid, which included three states on the Eastern Seaboard: Rhode Island, Connecticut and Delaware.

Read more about the rankings and the data used to make them here.

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