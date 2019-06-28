0 What you need to know as number of hepatitis A cases spikes in Georgia

ATLANTA - Local health departments are taking extra steps to keep customers safe after a restaurant worker was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Health officials say the risk of hepatitis A transmission from a restaurant is low -- but it's not zero.

"We have been pushing our restaurant workers to get hepatitis vaccinations just to avoid, you know, potentially transmitting it or being exposed themselves," said Joseph Sternberg, with Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale County Health Departments.

Channel 2 Action News first reported last month about a spike in the number of cases, especially in northwest Georgia, Fulton County, Augusta and Macon.

There are now cases in at least 23 states.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that is spread through fecal matter.

A small number of cases have involved restaurant workers, including one at Willy's in Cartersville.

Now, in addition to recommending that workers receive the hepatitis A vaccine, local health departments are also making sure restaurants are following safety rules.

"We check hand-washing. It's one of the big things we look at when we do investigations," Sternberg said.

Inspectors make sure workers wash their hands and that there is soap in the restrooms. If not, that's a violation.

"They are required to correct those issues and we will either verify it on-site that they make those corrective measures, or we'll come back out," Sternberg said.

Health officials are urging restaurants to monitor their employees' health.

"There's a responsibility for the restaurant workers as well as the restaurant management to kind of identify people who may be exposed to hepatitis or are ill with those symptoms," Sternberg said.

The workers at the Willy's in Cartersville must get a hepatitis A vaccine, but in general, restaurant workers are not required to do so.

Meanwhile, if you're eating out and there's no soap in the restroom, let the manager know or call your local health department.

